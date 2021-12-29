One injured in stone throwing incident at Sheikh Jarrah

A stone-throwing incident at Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood on Wednesday evening left one person lightly injured.

Israel Police, which arrived at the scene following reports of the incidents, say shots were fired towards the sky by a civilian as a response to the stone-throwing.

A 15-year-old was arrested for the stone-throwing and he will be interrogated by police. Israel Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story.