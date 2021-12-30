The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Bahrain appoints first ambassador to Damascus in a decade

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 17:34
Bahrain appointed its first ambassador to Damascus on Thursday since it downgraded ties early in the conflict in Syria.
The appointment of Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, reported by Bahrain's state news agency BNA, is part of a diplomatic shift in the Middle East as a growing number of Arab countries revive ties with President Bashar al-Assad.
Gulf Arab states downgraded or shut missions in Damascus after the Syrian government used force against the 2011 protests that developed into war. Bahrain has said its embassy, and the Syrian diplomatic mission in Manama, have remained operational.
Last month, the United Arab Emirates, which re-opened its mission to Damascus in late 2018, sent its foreign minister to Damascus where he met Assad. It has called for Syria to be readmitted to the Arab League.
Abu Dhabi began to re-engage with Damascus after decisive gains by pro-government forces, hoping to increase Arab clout in Syria at the expense of non-Arab Turkey and Iran, which supports Assad.
The UAE was one of several regional states to back rebel groups in Syria, though its role was less prominent than those of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which have not re-established ties with Damascus.
Oman last year became the first Gulf state to reinstate an ambassador to Syria. 
Sudan security forces use tear gas against protesters near capital
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 03:25 PM
Rusty gun, bones found next to Jerusalem synagogue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 12:59 PM
Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan. 9
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 11:25 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: Nearly 400 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 11:05 AM
Delta flight safely lands at Ben Gurion after malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 10:05 AM
Bill promoted by coalition falls overnight after MK hides in car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 07:38 AM
Myanmar rebels bury more than 30 people killed in 'barbaric' attack
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 06:23 AM
US calls on China and Hong Kong to release Stand News employees
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 04:06 AM
Germany, France, Britain, US discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 11:40 PM
Fauci: at least 2 months until US approves vaccine for kids under 5
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 11:25 PM
Shooting towards vehicle in northern Israeli town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 10:56 PM
Shooting incident in Jaffa, one seriously injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 09:38 PM
Iran 'six weeks away from nuclear bomb' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 08:44 PM
One injured in stone throwing incident at Sheikh Jarrah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 07:41 PM
Despite surge in Covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations low - CDC head
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 06:41 PM
