US FDA expected to approve boosters of Pfizer's vaccine for ages 12-15

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday is planning to authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency's deliberations.

US regulators also plan to allow both adolescents and adults to get an extra shot of Pfizer's vaccine five months after receiving a second dose instead of the current period of six months, the Times said.

