Man who crossed border into Lebanon is returned to Israel after a month

An Israeli citizen was returned from Lebanon on Thursday night, a month after he crossed the northern border.

The man, a Bedouin in his 20s from southern Israel, was returned following weeks of work by the IDF, Foreign Ministry, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and other relevant bodies.

He was handed over to Israeli security forces by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav told reporters that the man is known to have mental health issues and had crossed the border of his own volition by foot.

It is unclear where he was during his time in Lebanon and why he crossed the border.

An Israeli soldier opens a gate at a military base leading to the border crossing with Lebanon at Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Kohav called the incident “very sensitive,” and that Israel had been working on the case since he crossed at the beginning of the month.