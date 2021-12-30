The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man who crossed border into Lebanon is returned to Israel after a month

It is unclear where he was during his time in Lebanon and why he crossed the border.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 19:19

Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2021 19:44
Israel-Lebanon border (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel-Lebanon border
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An Israeli citizen was returned from Lebanon on Thursday night, a month after he crossed the northern border. 
The man, a Bedouin in his 20s from southern Israel, was returned following weeks of work by the IDF, Foreign Ministry, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and other relevant bodies. 
He was handed over to Israeli security forces by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). 
IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav told reporters that the man is known to have mental health issues and had crossed the border of his own volition by foot. 
It is unclear where he was during his time in Lebanon and why he crossed the border. 
An Israeli soldier opens a gate at a military base leading to the border crossing with Lebanon at Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)An Israeli soldier opens a gate at a military base leading to the border crossing with Lebanon at Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Kohav called the incident “very sensitive,” and that Israel had been working on the case since he crossed at the beginning of the month. 
In February, an Israeli woman was returned after crossing into Syria a week earlier. The woman, who had tried to cross into Gaza before, was returned with the help of Russia in exchange for two Syrian shepherds who had crossed into Israel. 


Tags Lebanon bedouin Israel-Lebanon border
