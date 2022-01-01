The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
23-year-old man killed in car accident near Taibeh

Three other people were critically injured.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 1, 2022 05:15

Updated: JANUARY 1, 2022 06:27
Fatal car accident near Karmiel (photo credit: COURTESY MDA)
Fatal car accident near Karmiel
(photo credit: COURTESY MDA)
A 23-year-old man was killed in a collision between two vehicles early Saturday morning near Taibeh.
MDA medics and paramedics that arrived on the scene confirmed the man's death and provided medical treatment to three other people, all in their 20s, who were critically injured in the accident.
The injured were evacuated to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba and Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva
Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident, their spokeswoman stated.
Last year, 361 people were killed in road accidents in Israel, according to Ynet. The man killed on Saturday was likely the first in the country to die in a car accident in 2022.
Car accident on road number four. (credit: MDA)Car accident on road number four. (credit: MDA)
2021 was the deadliest year on the road out of the last four in Israel, according to a report released by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).
This is a developing story.


