New US COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in India

Corbevax, a new COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, has received emergency approval on Tuesday from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to be administered in the south Asian country.

The vaccine was developed using protein-based technology, making it more accessible for countries with low vaccination numbers due to the ease of mass-producing the vaccine.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine plan to introduce their new vaccine to other underserved countries in the future.