New Years Eve: Israel Police catch 123 drunk drivers

Some 123 drivers in Israel were caught driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday night during New Years' celebrations, Israel Police said on Saturday evening.

Israel Police, which stepped up enforcement of drink-driving laws on Friday night, said it caught 123 Israelis driving while intoxicated and 153 drivers had their licenses revoked for 30 days.

