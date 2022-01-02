Suspected driver of terrorist arrested by IDF

The IDF arrested a man on Saturday night suspected of driving the vehicle from which a terrorist attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at the Giti Avishar junction in the Ephraim Regional Council on Friday.

The attack was thwarted, as the attacker was shot dead before he could harm any civilians or soldiers.

