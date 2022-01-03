Bank Hapoalim employee charged with stealing NIS 100,000 from customers

An employee of Bank Hapoalim has been indicted by the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office on suspicion of stealing over NIS 100,000 from customer accounts, Hebrew media reported on Monday morning.

The indictment states that Sarit Khour, from Rishon Lezion, handled and stole directly from customer cash deposits during her time at Bank Hapoalim.

