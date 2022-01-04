The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
WHO: Omicron affects upper respiratory tract

More evidence is emerging that the Omicron coronavirus variant is affecting the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants, a World Health Official said on Tuesday.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 4, 2022 12:51
Asked about whether an Omicron-specific vaccine was needed, WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud said it was too early to say but stressed that the decision required global coordination and should not be left to the commercial sector to decide alone.
Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 01:12 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: Number of current cases rise to 1,133
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 12:04 PM
Detention of Israeli gynecologist suspected of sexual assault extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 11:55 AM
France vows to implement green pass this month
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 11:38 AM
Italian parliament begins vote to elect new Head of State
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 11:24 AM
Foreign worker arrested for assaulting elderly woman in Ramla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 09:54 AM
US COVID-19 rate reaches all-time record of 978,856 daily cases
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 09:51 AM
Uzbek foreign worker arrested for abuse of 95-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 09:26 AM
Prof. Nachman Ash vaccinated with fourth COVID vaccine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 08:55 AM
Overseas Hamas leader Khaled Mashal tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 08:28 AM
Knesset plenum approves tax increase on sugary drinks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 02:34 AM
Aviation groups ask WH to intervene in 5G safety dispute
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 02:02 AM
Saudi defenses intercept, destroy five drones targeting the kingdom
By REUTERS
01/03/2022 10:21 PM
Bus driver injured from Molotov cocktail in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2022 10:10 PM
Tunisian official placed under house arrest for suspected terrorism
By REUTERS
01/03/2022 09:29 PM
