Iran has announced its intention to prosecute 127 people abroad allegedly involved in the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) general Qasem Soleimani, Iranian Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Islamic Republic has sent 11 letters to nine different countries requesting measures to be made against the suspected culprits, according to Iranian judiciary spokesman Zabihollah Khodayian.

