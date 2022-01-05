The Grammy Awards officially postponed due to COVID-19 Omicron wave

The Grammy Awards has been officially postponed due to the worldwide COVID-19 Omicron variant outbreak, Variety reported on Wednesday night.

The Grammys, the biggest award show in the music industry, was scheduled to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022.

