Russia-led alliance to send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 23:39
Leaders of the Russia-led security alliance have decided to send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan for a limited period to stabilize the situation.
This is a developing story.
US condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls for restraint
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 12:13 AM
Saudi coalition gets distress signal from Yemen oil tanker
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 11:18 PM
Palestinians throw Molotov cocktails at fence around Migdal Oz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 10:54 PM
IDF fires to distance suspects who neared Syrian border fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 10:10 PM
The Grammy Awards officially postponed due to COVID-19 Omicron wave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 09:48 PM
Haredim, police clash amid protests against cell phone store
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 09:44 PM
Blinken, Germany's FM talk Russia actions towards Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 08:03 PM
Iran to prosecute 127 people allegedly involved in Soleimani killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 07:34 PM
Isaac Herzog gets fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose at Hadassah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 05:24 PM
Russia will face 'massive consequences' for military moves in Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 05:02 PM
US imposes sanctions on Serb leader of Bosnia & Herzegovina
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 04:58 PM
At least 13, including seven children, dead in Philadelphia house fire
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 04:46 PM
MK Ayman Odeh hospitalized after suffering from chest pains
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 04:46 PM
Explosion heard near Tehran was IRGC rocket exercise - IRNA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 03:54 PM
US' Exxon reveals two new oil, gas discoveries in South America
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 03:44 PM
