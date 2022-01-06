Jerusalem man arrested in possession of dozens of bags of drugs

A Jerusalem resident was arrested by Israel Police after being found in possession of dozens of bags containing suspicious material, thought to be an unspecified drug, in the Mahane Yehuda area on Wednesday night.

The police had initially asked the man, who was in his twenties, to get off his scooter because they noticed that one of its paddles was broken. Upon noticing the bags, they subsequently took him away for questioning at the Lev Habira police station.

