BREAKING NEWS

Kazakhstan temporarily suspends entry for foreigners - report

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 13:18
Kazakhstan has temporarily suspended entry for foreigners, the RIA news agency quoted the Kazakh embassy to Uzbekistan as saying on Thursday.
Kazakhstan has been hit by protests this week. Police said they had killed dozens of rioters in the main city Almaty. State television said 13 members of the security forces had died.
3-year-old toddler shot by stray bullet in Galilee, condition critical
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 01:25 PM
El Al attendant who spent two weeks in Chinese facility returns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 01:19 PM
Middle-aged woman slightly injured after wild boar attack in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 12:44 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,778 active cases, 3,754 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 12:04 PM
Two 6-year-old children die of COVID-19 at Soroka Hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 11:53 AM
Man arrested on suspicion for seriously assaulting medical staff member
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 10:16 AM
Jerusalem man arrested in possession of dozens of bags of drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 09:04 AM
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid talks Ukraine, Iran with Secretary Blinken
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 07:47 AM
CDC expands booster eligibility for 12-17 year olds
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 04:47 AM
US condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls for restraint
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 12:13 AM
Russia-led alliance to send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 11:39 PM
Saudi coalition gets distress signal from Yemen oil tanker
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 11:18 PM
Palestinians throw Molotov cocktails at fence around Migdal Oz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 10:54 PM
IDF fires to distance suspects who neared Syrian border fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 10:10 PM
The Grammy Awards officially postponed due to COVID-19 Omicron wave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 09:48 PM
