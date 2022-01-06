Explosion and gunfire heard near the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan

An explosion and gunfire were heard near the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, Reuters correspondents reported from the scene.

Military vehicles were seen moving towards the square, according to Reuters witnesses.

