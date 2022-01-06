The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off coast of Nicaragua

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 18:41

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2022 19:04
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, though there were no immediate reports of damage.
USGS said the tremor hit 59 kilometers (37 miles) south of the coastal city of Corinto at a depth of 27.5 kilometers (17 miles).
Speaking on local radio, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo cited preliminary information from the Nicaraguan Territorial Studies Institute (INETER) reporting a 6.1 magnitude quake.
Tremors were also felt in neighboring Costa Rica, said a Reuters witness.
Jordan MPs back constitutional reforms to revitalize politics
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 07:01 PM
Iran foreign minister says ready to restore relations with Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 06:09 PM
Iran-backed militant targeted by shooting near Baghdad - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 05:56 PM
5 Molotov cocktails thrown at bus in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 04:52 PM
49-year-old hit by bus in Beitar Illit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 04:46 PM
IDF fires warning shots after 3 Lebanese approach border fence - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 04:36 PM
IAF helicopter conducts emergency landing after malfunction, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 04:30 PM
Saudi coalition pushes against Houthis in Yemen's Marib and Shabwa
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 04:09 PM
3 pedestrians injured after bus loses control in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 04:08 PM
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 04:04 PM
Soldiers fire at protesters on main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 03:45 PM
Explosion and gunfire heard near the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 03:02 PM
El Al attendant who spent two weeks in Chinese facility returns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 01:19 PM
Kazakhstan temporarily suspends entry for foreigners - report
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 01:18 PM
Middle-aged woman slightly injured after wild boar attack in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 12:44 PM
