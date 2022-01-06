Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off coast of Nicaragua

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

USGS said the tremor hit 59 kilometers (37 miles) south of the coastal city of Corinto at a depth of 27.5 kilometers (17 miles).

Speaking on local radio, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo cited preliminary information from the Nicaraguan Territorial Studies Institute (INETER) reporting a 6.1 magnitude quake.

Tremors were also felt in neighboring Costa Rica, said a Reuters witness.