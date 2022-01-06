The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Jordan MPs back constitutional reforms to revitalize politics

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 19:01
Jordan's parliament on Thursday approved government-backed constitutional reforms intended to revitalize the country's stagnant political life, although some opposition deputies slammed the changes as incapable of strengthening democracy.
The changes were approved by a majority of 104-8 after a marathon debate over the measures, originally proposed by a royal committee appointed by King Abdullah, a close US ally and the ultimate decision-maker in the country of 10 million.
Independent politicians say the reforms are an attempt by the authorities to restore public trust in the state and defuse anger over successive governments' failure to deliver on pledges of prosperity and curbing corruption.
One of the most significant amendments paves the way for a prime minister to be chosen by the assembly's largest single party, rather than one handpicked by the monarch, officials say.
The demand has been a leading plank of a reformist agenda favored by a mix of Islamist and tribal figures. Other changes give political parties a bigger role, allow wider representation of women and lower the age for elected deputies to 25 years.
"We are progressing in the plans to modernize the political system and pave the way towards party-based governments," Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh told the assembly.
The monarch launched the reform drive after a crisis shook the tribally based political establishment last April when former crown prince Hamza was accused of agitating against Abdullah, after he criticized the country's leaders as corrupt.
The confrontation exposed fault-lines within the kingdom, which in recent years has witnessed civil unrest triggered by a worsening economy and demands for wider political freedoms and an end to rampant corruption.
Abdullah, who has ruled since 1990 and can dissolve parliament and appoint governments, has said in recent years he hoped one day to become a constitutional monarch.
Liberal politicians say the monarch has been forced to opt for timid steps toward democracy, constrained by a conservative bureaucracy and a tribal power base that sees reforms as a threat to political and economic benefits.
Some lawmakers in the assembly, which is dominated by pro-government deputies and seen by many as a rubber stamp legislature, said the changes violated the constitution and the country's decades-old parliamentary system.
"This is a coup against the (original) constitution and messing up with our parliamentary monarchical system and an encroachment on all powers," Saleh al Armouti, who argued against the changes in the heated session.
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off coast of Nicaragua
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 06:41 PM
Iran foreign minister says ready to restore relations with Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 06:09 PM
Iran-backed militant targeted by shooting near Baghdad - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 05:56 PM
5 Molotov cocktails thrown at bus in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 04:52 PM
49-year-old hit by bus in Beitar Illit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 04:46 PM
IDF fires warning shots after 3 Lebanese approach border fence - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 04:36 PM
IAF helicopter conducts emergency landing after malfunction, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 04:30 PM
Saudi coalition pushes against Houthis in Yemen's Marib and Shabwa
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 04:09 PM
3 pedestrians injured after bus loses control in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 04:08 PM
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 04:04 PM
Soldiers fire at protesters on main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 03:45 PM
Explosion and gunfire heard near the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 03:02 PM
El Al attendant who spent two weeks in Chinese facility returns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 01:19 PM
Kazakhstan temporarily suspends entry for foreigners - report
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 01:18 PM
Middle-aged woman slightly injured after wild boar attack in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 12:44 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by