COVID-19 in Israel: 16,830 new cases, 143 in serious condition

A total of 16,830 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday, out of 206,704 tests taken. The percentage of positive tests out of all tests is 8.22%.Currently, 143 patients are in serious condition, with 42 on ventilators and 14 connected to ECMO machines.A total of 4,309,141 Israelis have received the third shot of the vaccine, while 5,955,873 have gotten two shots and 6,613,437 received one.The death toll stands at 8,259.