The Israeli Health Ministry entry statement form which must be filled out within 48 hours before departing to Israel from abroad has not yet been updated to reflect the change in laws that allows all foreign nationals to once again enter Israel, as seen on the Health Ministry's site on Friday afternoon.

Therefore, foreign nationals wishing to enter Israel on Sunday are still unable to fill out the required documentation allowing them entry into the country.

