Blinken says US concerned about state of emergency in Kazakhstan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the United States is very concerned about the ongoing state of emergency in Kazakhstan, adding that Washington has questions about the request for Russian-led security troops.

"It would seem to me that the Kazakh authorities and government certainly have the capacity to deal appropriately with protests, to do so in a way that respects the rights of protesters while maintaining law and order, so it's not clear why they feel the need for any outside assistance. So, we're trying to learn more about it," Blinken told reporters.

