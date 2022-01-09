Palestinian man arrested for sexually harassing young Arab women

A Palestinian man from the Tul Karem area was arrested on Sunday for allegedly committing sexual crimes on young Arab teenagers that he met on social media, Israel Police announced.

Police first began to investigate complaints about the man back in 2020. The suspect used to contact young women in the Arab sector, obtain pictures of them in various ways, extort and threaten them and then commit sexual offenses while chatting on social media apps.

The 33-year-old man was arrested by the Israel Police along with the Shin Bet and the IDF. During the arrest, the forces seized computers, cellphones and other equipment.