50-year-old man found dead in Ashdod apartment, suspicion of murder

A 50-year-old man was found dead in an apartment in Ashdod on Sunday. Magen David Adom medics and paramedics were called to the scene and discovered the man with no signs of life and marks on his body that suggest an act of violence may have occurred.

The man was declared dead and a police investigation has been opened.

