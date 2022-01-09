Patient reports physical therapist's sexual harassment to police

A woman in her twenties filed a police report against a senior physical therapist for sexual harassment during her treatment, reported N12 on Sunday evening.Prior to this claim, another woman had complained about sexual harassment by the same practitioner two years earlier, but the case was closed.
The physical therapist in question claims not to know the woman who came forward recently.