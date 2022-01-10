The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Kazakh security body says situation now under control

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 08:19
The situation in Kazakhstan has stabilized and is now under control, the Central Asian country's National Security Committee said on Monday.
"Hotbeds of terrorist threats" have been neutralized, it said in a statement.
Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces six years in jail after new sentences
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 07:02 AM
Republican Rep. Jordan says he will not cooperate in Jan. 6 inquiry
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 03:43 AM
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Greece
By REUTERS
01/09/2022 11:57 PM
Chief Rabbi David Lau tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 11:34 PM
Aid groups suspend work in part of Ethiopia after Tigray airstrike - UN
By REUTERS
01/09/2022 11:04 PM
Public Security Min. Omer Bar Lev tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 10:57 PM
Stun grenades thrown at building in Kiryat Bialik, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 10:21 PM
Patient reports physical therapist's sexual harassment to police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 10:13 PM
10 people die from Brazil waterfall rock face collapse
By REUTERS
01/09/2022 09:13 PM
Suspicious object in sea near Bat Yam neutralized by Israeli Navy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 08:54 PM
Fifth woman comes forward in Gilboa Prison pimping affair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 07:47 PM
Bennett: Current COVID-19 wave will affect 2-4 million Israelis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 07:11 PM
Assistant to IDF Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 06:25 PM
50-year-old man found dead in Ashdod apartment, suspicion of murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 05:55 PM
Suspected violence reported at Jerusalem kindergarten
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 05:54 PM
