COVID-19 in Israel: 21,514 new cases, 222 in serious condition  

A total of 21,514 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The number only refers to PCR tests. An additional 10,897 people tested positive in Antigen tests, bringing the daily total to 32,411.Currently, 222 Israelis are in serious condition, 58 of whom are on ventilators.The death toll currently stands at 8,269.Some 4,335,000 Israelis have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while some 5,971,000 have gotten two and 6,631,000 have gotten one.