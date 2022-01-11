Protests continue over JNF tree planting in Negev

Dozens of Bedouin citizens from the Negev continued to protest on Tuesday morning against JNF tree planting in what they claim is private property, according to Israeli media.

The protestors blocked off Highway 31 between Shoket and Tel Arad.

The protests broke out on Monday. A number of Knesset members from Raam and the Joint List boycotted Monday's plenum session and participated in the protest.