Biden administration to give additional $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 13:11
The Biden administration plans to donate an extra $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing total US aid for the impoverished country and Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October, the White House said on Tuesday.
The United States is also providing one million additional coronavirus vaccine doses to Afghanistan, bringing the total to 4.3 million doses, the White House added.
The assistance from the United States Agency for International Development will be channeled through independent humanitarian organizations to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services, the government said.
The United Nations says nearly 23 million people – about 55% of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold.
Afghanistan's economic crisis accelerated after the Taliban seized power in August, as the former Western-backed government collapsed and the last US troops withdrew.
Last month, the United States formally exempted US and UN officials doing permitted business with the Taliban from US sanctions to try to maintain the flow of aid to Afghanistan as it sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis.
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Alaska
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 01:53 PM
WHO warns against treating COVID-19 like flu
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 01:09 PM
Omicron to infect more than half of Europe's population in 6-8 weeks
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 12:38 PM
Air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills at least 17, aid workers say
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 11:17 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 37,887 new cases, 247 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 10:32 AM
Protests continue over JNF tree planting in Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 08:58 AM
Russia-led bloc troops to leave Kazakhstan in 12 days
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 07:46 AM
Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's prime minister
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 07:29 AM
Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrest
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 05:50 AM
Hong Kong airport to ban transit from high-risk nations
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 05:42 AM
N.Korea fired unidentified projectile off east coast -S.Korea military
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 12:46 AM
US charges New York man with threatening to kill Donald Trump
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 05:59 PM
Three Knesset employees test positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 05:47 PM
Man severely injured in shooting in Tel Sheva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 04:41 PM
ISIS claims responsibility for Dec 25 suicide attack in Congo
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 04:38 PM
