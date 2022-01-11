Hungary reports African swine fever in nine wild boars - OIE

Hungary reported outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in nine wild boars across the country in the past week, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

Four boars were found dead and the others killed, the OIE said in a report, citing Hungarian authorities.

Latvia and Italy have also reported outbreaks of the deadly hog disease in wild boars in recent days.