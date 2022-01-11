Israeli Railways announce reduced service due to Omicron outbreak

Israel Railways has issued an announcement informing the public that they will be reducing the frequency and operating hours of several train lines across the country, due to the number of workers in quarantine, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday evening.

According to the announcement, trains arriving in Ashkelon, Sderot, Netivot, Ofakim and Beersheba will only arrive once an hour instead of twice an hour at peak travel hours.

Additionally, these lines will operate for a reduced amount of hours each day, and free shuttle services will be provided as an alternative.