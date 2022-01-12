The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Ex-Trump official gets subpoena from US House panel probing Capitol attack

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 02:05
The House of Representatives committee investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol issued subpoenas on Tuesday to a White House official under former President Donald Trump and two advisers to his son Donald Trump Jr.
Ross Worthington, who helped draft the former president's speech for a rally before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was subpoenaed along with Donald Jr.'s aides Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, the House Select Committee said in a statement.
"The committee is demanding records and testimony from three witnesses involved in planning and preparations for the January 6th rally at the Ellipse, which immediately preceded the violent attack on the Capitol", the statement said.
In that rally at the Ellipse park area near the White House, Trump had told his supporters he would never concede the November 2020 presidential election.
"We have reason to believe the individuals we've subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to join the more than 340 individuals who have spoken with the Select Committee", the panel said.
Trump's supporters sought to stop the US Congress from certifying his loss to Joe Biden. Trump falsely claimed his loss in the election was a result of widespread fraud.
Four people died in the hours-long chaos after Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell."
One police officer died on that day after battling rioters and four later died by suicide. Around 140 police officers were injured. U.S. prosecutors have brought criminal charges against at least 725 people linked to the riot. 
Child may have started Philadelphia blaze by igniting Christmas tree
By REUTERS
01/12/2022 12:26 AM
Mahmoud Abbas, Egypt's Sisi meet, talk Israeli-Palestinian peace process
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 08:18 PM
UN chief 'very concerned' by latest North Korean missile launch
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 07:44 PM
Israeli Railways announce reduced service due to Omicron outbreak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 06:05 PM
Hungary reports African swine fever in nine wild boars - OIE
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 05:59 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: Quarantine for patients shortened to seven days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 05:19 PM
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh meets Iranian FM in Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 05:04 PM
COVID-19: Naftali Bennett to hold press conference on Omicron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 03:36 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: Number of current cases rise to 6,380
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 02:11 PM
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Alaska
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 01:53 PM
Biden administration to give Afghanistan additional $308 million
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 01:11 PM
Omicron to infect more than half of Europe's population in 6-8 weeks
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 12:38 PM
Air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills at least 17, aid workers say
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 11:17 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 37,887 new cases, 247 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 10:32 AM
Protests continue over JNF tree planting in Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 08:58 AM
