Lod building evacuated after explosive reported in apartment

A residential building in the city of Lod was evacuated Wednesday morning after an explosive device was suspected of being in one of the apartments, N12 reported.

All tenants were evacuated as police sappers arrived on the scene.

A suspicious object was found by police on the roof of an apartment, the resident of which is a foreign Sudanese national, Maariv reported.

It is currently unclear if the object is indeed an explosive. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.