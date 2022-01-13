Two rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad

At least two Katyusha rockets were fired at the US embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, but the rockets were shot down before reaching the compound causing no casualties or damage, two Iraqi military officials said.

The officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity provided no further details immediately.

A series of attacks, some of which the United States blames on Iran-aligned militia groups, have targeted bases or installations hosting US military and diplomatic personnel this year causing no casualties.

The Iran-aligned militia has in previous years carried out dozens of similar attacks, mostly causing little harm.

This is a developing story.