The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

UK's Prince Andrew stripped of military and royal honors by Queen

A royal source said Andrew would no longer use the title 'His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 19:15

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2022 19:37
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves after attending the Easter Sunday service at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle in southern England April 5, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL)
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves after attending the Easter Sunday service at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle in southern England April 5, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL)
The United Kingdom's Prince Andrew has been stripped of military affiliations and royal patronages, the royal family announced on Thursday Evening. 
The stripping of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, of the honors was done with the approval of the Queen, according to a royal communique.
A royal source said Andrew would no longer use the title 'His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity and his other roles would be distributed among other members of the Royal family. They would not return to Prince Andrew.
"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private person," read the statement, referring to Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. 
On Wednesday the prince's lawyer failed to persuade US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to dismiss Giuffre's lawsuit. the judge said that Giuffre, 38, could pursue claims that Andrew battered her and intentionally caused her emotional distress while the late financier Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.
Prince Andrew (L) Jeffrey Epstein (R). (credit: REUTERS)Prince Andrew (L) Jeffrey Epstein (R). (credit: REUTERS)
A day after the decision, on Thursday, more than 150 veterans signed an open letter calling for Queen Elizabeth to strip her second son of his military titles over his relationship with disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein.
"We are particularly upset and angry that Prince Andrew remains a member of the armed forces and continues to hold military titles, positions and ranks, including that of Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy," the letter said.
"We are therefore asking that you take immediate steps to strip Prince Andrew of all his military ranks and titles and, if necessary, that he be dishonorably discharged."
Andrew has denied Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at a London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two Epstein properties.
Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty by a US jury on December 30 of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, sealing a remarkable fall from grace for the British socialite.
Giuffre did not testify at Maxwell's trial. In 2009, Giuffre and Epstein had a civil settlement. Judge Kaplan said that it could not yet be decided if the settlement  "clearly and unambiguously" shielded Andrew from her lawsuit.
 


Tags Jeffery Epstein Prince Andrew Ghislaine Maxwell
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Court ruling giving police access to phone data sets dangerous precedent - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Hezbollah drone downed by IDF mistakenly reveals operatives' pictures

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by