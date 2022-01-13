FBI arrests far-right militia Oath Keepers' leader in January 6 probe
By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 20:31
The FBI arrested Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, on Thursday as part of its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, deadly attack on the US Capitol, the New York Times reported, citing his lawyer.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: [email protected]