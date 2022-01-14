Policeman lightly injured by stone thrown as Negev riots continue

Police officers from the Arad station arrived on the scene when stone-throwing was reported on Route 80 near the Nevatim base. The windows of a police car were shattered; one policeman was lightly injured and sought medical treatment at a hospital. Additionally, a number of tire arson incidents were reported throughout the night on Routes 25 and 80. A policeman was lightly injured as the result of stone-throwing on Thursday night as riots continue in the Negev localities of Segev Shalom and Tel Sheva.Police officers from the Arad station arrived on the scene when stone-throwing was reported on Route 80 near the Nevatim base. The windows of a police car were shattered; one policeman was lightly injured and sought medical treatment at a hospital. Additionally, a number of tire arson incidents were reported throughout the night on Routes 25 and 80.

Police forces were also present on Route 60 when it was reported that rioters in the area began throwing stones at police vehicles, damaging them. An investigation has been opened.

In another incident, stones were thrown at a vehicle belonging to a security guard on his way to Tel Sheva. The guard took cover at the local police station and emerged later to discover that his vehicle had been set on fire. An investigation has been opened for this case as well.