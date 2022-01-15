Iran, Saudi Arabia 'preparing to reopen embassies' in Tehran and Riyadh

Iran and Saudi Arabia are close to reinstating full diplomatic relations by reopening their embassies in capitals Tehran and Riyadh, a member of the Iranian parliament's security and foreign affairs committee said on Saturday.

Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, who announced the move on Twitter, added the reopening of the embassies carries "important implications for reducing regional tensions and increasing global cohesion."

In the same tweet, Jahanbadi also took aim at Israel, warning media and security agencies worldwide to "beware of the vices of the Zionists."