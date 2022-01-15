Kazakhstan says 225 bodies delivered to morgues during unrest

The bodies of 225 people killed in last week's unrest were delivered to morgues throughout Kazakhstan, including 19 members of the security forces, the prosecutor general's office said on Saturday.

Violent protests erupted in the oil-rich Central Asian nation earlier this month, prompted by a jump in car fuel prices.

