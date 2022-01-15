COVID-19 in Israel: Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman tests positive

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

"I feel well and will quarantine in my home for the next few days," the finance minister said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

ערב טוב לכולם.

במהלך השבת נמצאתי חיובי לקורונה.

אני מרגיש טוב ואעבור את הבידוד בימים הקרובים בביתי שבנוקדים.

אמשיך להוביל מדיניות כלכלית אחראית גם מהבית, לעקוב אחר הנתונים ולתכנן צעדים קדימה.

שמרו על עצמכם, שבוע טוב! — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) January 15, 2022

Likud MK David Amsalem has also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the Knesset Spokesperson's Office said.