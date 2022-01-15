COVID-19 in Israel: 39,015 test positive, 387 in serious condition

Some 39,015 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday with 14.02% of all tests coming back positive, the Health Ministry stated on Saturday evening.

Currently, 387 patients are in serious condition, with 93 on ventilators and 11 connected to ECMO machines.

Some 519,066 Israelis have received the fourth COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday.