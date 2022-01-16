US President Joe Biden said on Saturday night, following the release of the hostages from the Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, Texas: "Thanks to the courageous work of state, local and federal law enforcement, four Americans who were held hostage at a Texas synagogue will soon be home with their families."

"I am grateful to the tireless work of law enforcement at all levels who acted cooperatively and fearlessly to rescue the hostages. We are sending love and strength to the members of Congregation Beth Israel, Colleyville, and the Jewish community," he continued. "There is more we will learn in the days ahead about the motivations of the hostage taker. But let me be clear to anyone who intends to spread hate—we will stand against [antisemitism] and against the rise of extremism in this country. That is who we are, and tonight, the men and women of law enforcement made us all proud."

