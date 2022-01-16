The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Australian federal court upholds decision to cancel Djokovic's visa, faces deportation

The move kills off the unvaccinated tennis superstar's hopes of winning the Australian Open and racking up a record-breaking 21 men's Grand Slam titles.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 08:30

Updated: JANUARY 16, 2022 09:49
Djokovic (photo credit: REUTERS)
Djokovic
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An Australian court upheld a government decision to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa on Sunday, ending the unvaccinated tennis superstar's hopes of winning the Australian Open and racking up a record-breaking 21 men's Grand Slam titles.
Ruling on a case that has gripped Australia and the sporting world for more than a week, a three-judge bench of the Federal Court heard government lawyers' arguments that Djokovic's continued presence risked whipping up anti-vaccination sentiment during Australia's worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
A medical exemption that allowed the Serbian tennis world number one to enter the country without being vaccinated had sparked fury in Australia and became a political issue for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has to call a federal election before May.
Tennis - Official Presentation of ATP Team Competition - The O2, London, Britain - November 15, 2018 Novak Djokovic during a press conference (credit: REUTERS)Tennis - Official Presentation of ATP Team Competition - The O2, London, Britain - November 15, 2018 Novak Djokovic during a press conference (credit: REUTERS)


