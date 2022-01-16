Four members of the Hariri crime family to be indicted for extortion

Indictments will be filed against four members of the Hariri crime family on charges of extortion and fraud surrounding land auctions, Israel Police announced on Sunday.

As part of the investigation, nine people were arrested and dozens were detained for questioning concerning suspicions that the Hariri family had contacted the winners of land auctions from 2018 to 2020 in the Tayibe area and threatened their lives if they didn't give up the rights to the land or pay hundreds of thousands of shekels to the family. The family claimed that the land belonged to them.

Police managed to track the payments from the victims to the crime family and receive testimony from the victims.