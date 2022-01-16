IDF spokesperson infected with coronavirus

IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav was confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus on Sunday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Kochav feels well and is quarantining at home and will continue to work as much as possible while following Health Ministry and IDF regulations.

