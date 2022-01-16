US State Dept. denies energy deal brokered between Israel, Lebanon

The US State Department denied that the US had brokered an energy deal between Israel and Lebanon on Sunday, after Israeli media reported on Saturday that Israel may supply natural gas to Lebanon through Jordan.

Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese Energy Ministry issued a "categorical denial" of the report, saying that the agreement being reached with Egypt would have Lebanon receive natural gas from Egypt, with the gas transported through Jordan and Syria.

Egypt receives millions of cubic feet of natural gas from Israel every day. The Lebanese Energy Ministry did not mention if it had requested that Egypt not use this gas in the supply which will be provided to Lebanon.