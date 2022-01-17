The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile - Japan

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 02:44
North Korea fired on Monday what could be a ballistic missile, Japan's coast guard said, in what would be the fourth test this month as Pyongyang forges ahead with new military developments amid stalled talks with the United States and South Korea.
South Korea's military also reported that the North had fired an "unidentified projectile" toward the ocean off its east coast.
Since New Year's Day, North Korea has conducted three other tests, an unusual frequency of weapons tests. Two of those launches involved single "hypersonic missiles" capable of high speeds and maneuvering after launch, while the last, on Friday, involved a pair of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) fired from train cars.
It was not immediately known what kind of missile was involved in Monday's reported launch.
The series of launches prompted US President Joe Biden's administration to impose its first sanctions against Pyongyang on Wednesday and to call on the UN Security Council to blacklist several North Korean individuals and entities.
North Korea has defended the missile tests as its sovereign right to self-defense and accused the United States of intentionally escalating the situation with new sanctions.
Two teens connected to Texas synagogue attack arrested in UK
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2022 01:55 AM
IRGC Quds Force commander visits grave of PMF commander in Iraq
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 10:53 PM
US State Dept. denies energy deal brokered between Israel, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 10:23 PM
Liquor store, bank hit by explosions in Baghdad - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 09:05 PM
Labor dispute declared at Leumi HMO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 06:53 PM
IDF spokesperson infected with coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 05:18 PM
Four members of the Hariri crime family to be indicted for extortion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 04:35 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 11,542 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 03:46 PM
Chili Tropper tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 02:30 PM
Jordanian officer killed, three injured along Syrian border
By REUTERS
01/16/2022 09:33 AM
Biden on Colleyville synagogue: We'll always stand against antisemitism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2022 07:08 AM
MK Alex Kushnir tests positive for COVID-19
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/16/2022 03:40 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 39,015 test positive, 387 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2022 07:24 PM
West Bank synagogue set on fire in potential arson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2022 06:21 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2022 05:42 PM
