Iranian diplomats arrive in Saudi to take up OIC posts

Three Iranian diplomats have arrived in Saudi Arabia to take up posts at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, which severed diplomatic ties in 2016, started direct talks last year, with four rounds held in Iraq. Baghdad hopes its mediation will stop the neighbors seeking to settle scores on its territory. Saudi Arabia has described the talks as cordial but exploratory.

"Three Iranian diplomats have arrived in Jeddah to start their work at the OIC," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference.