Dan Marzuk selected as new Knesset secretary

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy selected veteran Knesset legal department staffer Dan Marzuk as the new Knesset secretary on Monday, replacing retiring Yardena Muller Horowitz.

Marzuk was chosen with the help of a selection committee that included former justice minister Dan Meridor and law professor Suzy Navot.

The other finalists were Yesh Atid legal adviser Oded Gazit, veteran Knesset legal department staffer Dean Livne and former president and Knesset Speaker Reuven Rivlin's veteran chief of staff Rivka Ravitz.