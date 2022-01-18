Half of global cyber defense investments has been in Israel - PM Bennett

Around half of the global cyber defense investments in the past few years has been in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday.

Speaking by video to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bennett said that as more work is done remotely, companies will be increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks.

"This means we need good cyber defense and Israel has massively invested in cyber defense technologies," Bennett said.

"I believe roughly half or almost half of the global investments in cyber companies over the past few years has been in Israel. So Israel has become a powerhouse in cyber defence. I see a bunch of opportunities and we intend to seize them."