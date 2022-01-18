Russia, Iran and China to hold joint naval drills - RIA

Russia, Iran and China plan to take part in joint naval drills, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet.

It was not immediately clear when the drills would take place.

